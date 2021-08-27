Rain will be isolated Friday night, with very low rain chances all weekend. The heat, on the other hand, will continue. Highs will be near 90 both Saturday and Sunday.
Friday Night Forecast:
An isolated shower/storm in the early evening. Dry overnight. Remaining mild.
- Low temperature: 74°
- Normal Low: 74°
- Chance of rain: 20%
What you need to know
The weekend will be mostly dry with partly cloudy skies. There is only a 20% chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will go up Tuesday/Wednesday as Ida approaches North Georgia.
TROPICS:
Hurricane Ida made landfall over Isle Of Youth, Cuba on Friday afternoon. Ida will continue to strengthen as it makes its way into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. The storm is expected to become a MAJOR Category 3 hurricane before making landfall Sunday along the Louisiana coast.
The storm will make landfall on the 16 year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina making landfall. Hurricane Katrina was also a Category 3 hurricane when it make landfall over Louisiana.
The remnants of this storm may bring us rain late Tuesday and Wednesday. We will be watching closely as it develops. Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.