We are in the clear for a while in north Georgia. A long beautiful stretch of weather lasts through the upcoming week.
The temperature will dip into the 50s again Saturday night under clear skies.
Sunday forecast
Tons of sunshine. A bit warmer, but still very comfortable humidity.
- High Temperature: 80°
- Normal High: 82°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know
It will gradually warm next week as the sun sticks around all week long. There is no chance of rain through the workweek, and most likely through next weekend. The high temperature will climb into the low to mid 80s by midweek, and it will gradually get a bit milder at night.
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.