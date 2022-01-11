- High Temperature: 50°
- Average High: 54°
- Rain Chance: 0%
What You Need to Know:
Rain chances will remain low through the work week. There is a low (10%) chance for a stray shower Thursday evening, otherwise no rain in the forecast through Friday. Temperatures will stay cold at night, with lows in the 20s & 30s all week! Highs will remain in the 50s.
We are looking ahead to Saturday night and Sunday morning for a potential winter weather system that is growing increasingly likely. Right now, it looks like rain moves in after sunset Saturday, turning into a wintry mix overnight into Sunday morning. Freezing rain and snow are possible as far south as Metro Atlanta. It is too early to talk potential totals and impacts, but check back for updates!
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.