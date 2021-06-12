There will not be more than a few isolated showers/storms around on Monday and Tuesday with seasonably hot temperatures. It will turn less humid in the midweek, but stay nice and warm.
Sunday Forecast
- High temperature: 88°
- Normal high: 87°
- Chance of rain: 20%
Partly to mostly sunny. Pop-up shower/storm possible, but overall a lower risk than Saturday. Feels like low 90s with high humidity.
What you need to know
There is a low risk of a passing shower/storm on Monday, but a better chance it stays dry with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. It will feel like the low to mid 90s because of the humidity.
Less humid weather arrives in the midweek. It will be dry and warm, with highs ranging from the mid 80s to near 90. It will not be quite as warm at night with lows in the 60s because of the drier air.
Watching the Tropics
There is a low to moderate chance that a disturbance becomes a tropical cyclone in the southwest Gulf of Mexico in the next 5 days. If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be called Bill. It's too early to say exactly how it will play out, but it's a system to watch because it could eventually bring rain to north Georgia. That likely would not happen before the end of next weekend or early the following week.
