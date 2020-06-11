Expect mostly sunny skies Thursday with lower humidity and highs in the 80's.
Thursday
- High temperature: 85°
- Normal high: 86°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
The beautiful weather continues through the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Friday will be just as nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s.
We'll start to see a very low chance of rain early next week...but rain chances remain minimal. It looks like this great weather will last for a while. Enjoy!
