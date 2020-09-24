It will remain mostly cloudy and dreary this afternoon. A few stray showers are possible, mainly north of Atlanta. Better weather is ahead for the weekend with seasonably warm temperatures.
FRIDAY FORECAST
- High Temperature: 79°
- Normal High: 79°
- Rain chance: 30% in the afternoon
What you need to know
Clouds and fog are possible at dawn on Saturday. Expect some sunshine by mid to late morning, and it will be partly sunny in the afternoon with highs near 80. More of the same is ahead for Sunday, with a low risk of showers late in the day or evening. Overall, it looks like a nice final weekend of September.
Rain chances increase in the early to middle part of next week. The best bet for rain is Monday-Tuesday. It's early, but another decent soaker of rain is possible. The long-range forecast is for cool and dry weather returning by the end of next week.
7 Day forecast
More weather
