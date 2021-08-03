We'll see spotty showers and storms tonight and cooler overnight temperatures. The rain chances go down tomorrow, with only a 20% chance of rain Wednesday.
Tonight:
30% chance of rain and storms. A cooler night with partly cloudy skies. Low temperature: 69.
Wednesday Forecast:
Isolated rain and storms. Partly cloudy.
- High temperature: 84°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 20%
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Temperatures will remain below average through Friday, with highs only reaching the mid 80s.
Rain chances increase Friday/Saturday...with lower rain chances just in time for the second half of the weekend.
Temperatures warm back up this weekend, with highs near 90 by Sunday.
