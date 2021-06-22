Expect some clouds to move in overnight with a low risk of a shower by dawn. It will not be too warm tonight, with temps briefly dipping into the 60s by early Thursday morning.
Thursday Forecast
Morning clouds with a passing shower possible. More sun in the afternoon. Breezy and not particularly warm or humid for summer in north Georgia!
- High temperature: 83°
- Normal High: 89°
- Chance of rain: 20% (morning)
What you need to know
Look for lows in the 60s again Friday morning. It should be a great day with highs in the mid 80s and plenty of sunshine.
Humidity increases this weekend. There is a 40% chance of a passing shower/storm on Saturday, and a 50% chance on Sunday. Most of the time it will be dry with highs in the mid 80s.
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.