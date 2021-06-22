Expect some clouds to move in overnight with a low risk of a shower by dawn. It will not be too warm tonight, with temps briefly dipping into the 60s by early Thursday morning. 

Thursday Forecast

Morning clouds with a passing shower possible. More sun in the afternoon. Breezy and not particularly warm or humid for summer in north Georgia!

  • High temperature: 83°
  • Normal High: 89°
  • Chance of rain: 20% (morning)

What you need to know

Look for lows in the 60s again Friday morning. It should be a great day with highs in the mid 80s and plenty of sunshine. 

Humidity increases this weekend. There is a 40% chance of a passing shower/storm on Saturday, and a 50% chance on Sunday. Most of the time it will be dry with highs in the mid 80s. 

