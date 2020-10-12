Expect a nice dose of sunshine through the midweek in north Georgia. It will stay seasonably warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s through Thursday.
TUESDAY FORECAST
Mostly sunny, breezy, seasonably warm. Clear and comfortable tonight. Lows in the 50s.
- High Temperature: 76°
- Normal High: 73°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know:
Beautiful weather continues on Wednesday with highs in the 70s - a few degrees warmer than normal. It will be sunny with comfortable humidity.
Thursday looks partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few showers are possible Thursday night as a cold front moves through. A shot of cool air arrives for the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s Friday afternoon with a northwest breeze.
Lows will be in the 40s both Saturday and Sunday morning. Highs will be in the 60s on Saturday, and close to 70 on Sunday. Expect a lot of sunshine this weekend.
7 Day forecast
More weather
