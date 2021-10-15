FRIDAY'S FORECAST:
Sunny and warm. High temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees above normal. No Rain.
- High Temperature: 84°
- Record High: 86°
- Normal High: 75°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know
A cold front arrives Saturday morning. Scattered showers are likely before sunrise, with quickly clearing skies. Temps will be in the mid 60s Saturday morning, but they will not climb much through the day, topping out near 70. It will also be windy with gusts up to 30mph.
The coldest air since early May arrives Saturday night. Temperatures will drop to the 40s Sunday morning.
7 Day Forecast
