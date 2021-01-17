Tuesday's Forecast
Sunny Morning. Increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s with mild temperatures through the evening.
- High temperature: 58°
- Normal high: 52°
- Rain chance: 10% PM
What you need to know
A few showers are possible after sunset as a weak disturbance moves through.
We get another dry day Wednesday. Our next big weather maker moves in Thursday, bringing scattered showers both Thursday and Friday. The rain looks light on Thursday, with heavier showers expected Friday especially south of I-20.
7 Day Forecast
