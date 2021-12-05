It stays mild on Monday, but there will be some rain in north Georgia. The best chance of showers and thunderstorms in Atlanta is in the afternoon.
Monday Forecast:
Mostly cloudy and mild. Showers, with possible thunderstorms, in the afternoon. Turning colder at night.
- High temperature: 65°
- Normal high: 58°
- Chance of rain: 70% (afternoon)
What you need to know
It will be a lot cooler in the middle of the week. Expect a lot of clouds, and possibly a few showers especially south of Atlanta, on Tuesday. Rain is likely late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. It will stay cool through the day with temps in the 50s.
More showers are possible on Thursday as it stays gray and cool. Milder weather comes late in the workweek into next weekend. It will be in the 60s and may get to 70 sometime between Friday and Sunday. However, showers and thunderstorms are possible each day.
