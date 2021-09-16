Thursday Forecast:
Cloudy and cooler. Temperatures hover in the low to mid 70s. Widespread morning rain with scattered rain in the afternoon.
- High Temperature: 75°
- Normal High: 84°
- Chance of Rain: 60%
What you need to know:
It stays cloudy and damp tonight and Friday, with isolated showers through the day.
This weekend will not be a wash-out and we will see periods of sunshine, but the scattered rain and storm chances continue both Saturday and Sunday. If you are heading to Music Midtown, pack a poncho.
