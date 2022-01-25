Tuesday's weather:
Cloudy in the morning with partly sunny skies in the afternoon. A mild day with highs in the mid 50s to near 60. Clearing and colder at night.
- High: 59°
- Normal high: 54°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What You Need to Know
Dry weather likely continues for a while in north Georgia. Plan on sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday with cold mornings in the upper 20s and afternoon highs near 50. The only chance of precipitation is on Friday as a major cold blast arrives; as of now it looks like flurries are likely in the mountains.
The coldest mornings of winter so far arrive this weekend, with lows in the teens and low 20s Saturday morning, and low to mid 20s Sunday morning. It will be sunny but brutally cold Saturday, and very chilly Sunday.
The good news is that as we head into February, milder temperatures take over.
7 Day Forecast
