After a very warm Thanksgiving, warm weather continues on Friday. It will turn gradually cooler this weekend with rain chances increasing by Sunday. A very cold blast is ahead for early next week.
Friday:
Sun and clouds. Warm for late November.
- High temperature: 70°
- Normal High: 60°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know
A passing shower is possible Friday night into early Saturday before a blend of clouds and sun during the day. Highs will be above normal again with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Clouds dominate on Sunday with rain developing during the afternoon or evening. The rain may be heavy at times with thunderstorms possible. Initially, we will be on the mild side of the storm before getting into the cold part of it on Monday. The temperature crashes on Monday from the 50s to the 30s by evening. Snow showers and flurries are possible in the mountains on Monday and Monday night - mainly above 2,000 ft.
The temperature plunges into the mid to upper 20s by dawn on Tuesday. It may feel like the teens in some spots if the wind stays active. Expect sunshine, but highs only in the low-mid 40s on the first day of December. Tuesday night looks very cold before it gets a bit milder into the low 50s on Wednesday afternoon.
