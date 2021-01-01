Rain is ending in metro Atlanta with the threat of severe weather now over. Saturday will be mostly dry with showers possible late.
Saturday Forecast
- High temperature: 65°
- Normal high: 52°
- Rain chance: 30% after sunset
What you need to know
Sunday will be dry and cooler, with highs not too far from 50. Quiet weather is ahead for Monday through Wednesday. Look for highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Showers may return as soon as Thursday, with a better chance for some rain on Friday.
7 Day Forecast
