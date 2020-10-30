We have a mainly dry stretch of weather with some big temperature swings ahead. Look for the coldest weather of the season so far on Monday morning. It will be much warmer by the end of the workweek. 

SUNDAY FORECAST:

The weekend will end with a spotty shower possible before dawn on Sunday and then sunshine by midday. It stays sunny in the afternoon with an increasing wind. Very gusty winds bring in cold air for Monday morning. 

Playground Forecast Tomorrow.png
  • High temperature: 68°
  • Normal High: 68°
  • Rain chance: 0%

What you need to know:

Freeze Warning

We'll see another blast of cool air Monday as lows drop to the 30s with highs in the 50s. 

Next 6 Lows

More weather

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.