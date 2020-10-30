We have a mainly dry stretch of weather with some big temperature swings ahead. Look for the coldest weather of the season so far on Monday morning. It will be much warmer by the end of the workweek.
SUNDAY FORECAST:
The weekend will end with a spotty shower possible before dawn on Sunday and then sunshine by midday. It stays sunny in the afternoon with an increasing wind. Very gusty winds bring in cold air for Monday morning.
- High temperature: 68°
- Normal High: 68°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know:
We'll see another blast of cool air Monday as lows drop to the 30s with highs in the 50s.
