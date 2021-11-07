It is a cold start this Sunday morning with most of us in the upper 30's but a beautiful, sunny Sunday taking shape. Expect seasonable highs today in the mid to upper 60's.
Saturday Forecast
Clouds and sun. Still on the cool side. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
- High Temperature: 58°
- Normal High: 67°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know
It will be a cold start on Sunday with lows in the 30s. Don't forget to set your clocks back Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time ends. Sunrise will be at 7:02 am and sunset will be at 5:39 pm on Sunday. Look for lots of sunshine on Sunday, and the temperature will bounce back into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
Mild and dry weather is in the forecast for early next week. Look for highs near 70 Monday through Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms are possible late Thursday into Friday.
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.