Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly (but not as cold as the last two nights) with lows in the mid/upper 30s. The warming trend continues tomorrow, with a mild Thanksgiving afternoon!
Thanksgiving forecast:
- High temperature: 64°
- Normal high: 61°
- Chance of rain: 0% During the day, 50% in the evening
What you need to know
Rain moves in Thursday evening. The rain will be light, with rainfall accumulations of less than 1/10th of an inch expected.
The rain will end overnight, with dry (much cooler) weather expected. Black Friday will be breezy and chilly! Highs will only reach the low 50s Friday afternoon.
It will remain dry through the weekend with gradually warming temperatures.
