Expect a nice Thanksgiving with highs in the 60's. Showers will return tonight by 10 p.m.
Thanksgiving forecast
- High temperature: 64°
- Normal high: 61°
- Chance of rain: 50% by 10 p.m.
What you need to know
Thanksgiving will be the warmest day of the week with highs in 60's in metro Atlanta!
It'll stay dry for most of the day with showers moving into metro Atlanta by 10 p.m. tonight. The showers will be out prior to 5 a.m., so it'll be dry for your Black Friday shopping, and remain dry through the weekend!
