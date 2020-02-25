This is now the second wettest February on record in Atlanta. More than 10.5" of rain has fallen this month in Atlanta. That's second to 1961 when 12.77" fell.
Tuesday Forecast
Mostly cloudy, warmer this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. If we can squeak out enough sunshine, it will get to 70. Dry and gradually cooler overnight.
- Normal high: 59°
- High: 67°
- Chance of rain: 30% (before 8 am)
What you need to know:
A passing shower cannot be ruled out on Wednesday from midday through the afternoon. It will be breezy with temps in the 50s. Colder weather arrives Wednesday night. Flurries and snow showers are possible above 2000 feet Wednesday night. Look for highs in the 40s with a gusty wind on Thursday. It stays chilly Friday and Saturday with a 20% chance of a passing rain shower.
