Mild days continue through Thursday, with increasing rain chances through the end of the week.
Wednesday Forecast
A cool start with morning temps in the 60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs top out around 80 with isolated afternoon showers, mainly in the mountains.
- High temperature: 80°
- Normal High: 87°
- Chance of rain: 30%
What you need to know
Scattered thunderstorms are likely Thursday and Friday, before things dry out for the weekend. A gradual warm up is in store through the week, with the first 90 degree days of the year likely this weekend.
Summer starts on Saturday at 5:44 pm EDT and it will feel like it in north Georgia. Look for dry skies and highs in the upper 80s. It will be near 90 with some sunshine on Father's Day. Scattered t-storms may arrive with hot/humid weather on Monday.
