Mild weather briefly returns to north Georgia in the midweek. Showers Wednesday night into Thursday are ahead of a cold front that returns the chill for the weekend. There is also a chance of freezing rain, sleet and snow on Friday as a storm passes by to the south. See below for details.
Wednesday Forecast:
Partly cloudy, mild. Showers are possible by late in the evening in northwest Georgia. Rain is likely after midnight.
- High temperature: 60°
- Average High: 54°
- Precipitation Chance: 0%
What You Need to Know
The rain showers moving through Wednesday night into Thursday are the leading edge of cold air returning to north Georgia. Showers may linger on Thursday as the temperature drops from near 50 overnight to the 30s during the afternoon.
It's a close call with a system that could bring freezing rain and snow on Friday into early Saturday. There will be a lot of low-level cold air in place, and precipitation may overrun that cold air leading to a wintry mix. Right now, it does not look like there will be a lot of precipitation, but if the system is a bit strong than expected, it may get icy/snowy in part of north Georgia Friday into early Saturday. The storm will not bring very strong winds, and heavy precipitation is not very likely, either. However, even light freezing rain or snow can cause slick travel and you should stay tuned to the forecast over the next couple of days.
The weather stays cold through the weekend with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.
7 Day Forecast
