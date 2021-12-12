It will be clear and cold Sunday night, but most of the upcoming week features warmer than normal weather.
Monday Forecast
Cold early in the 30s. Sunshine and mild in the afternoon. Clear and chilly again at night.
- High temperature: 61°
- Normal high: 57°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
It will be in the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday with plenty of sun on Tuesday and a few more clouds on Wednesday. It may reach the low 70s on Thursday and Friday. The next chance of rain is not until Friday night or Saturday.
