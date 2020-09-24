Dense Fog Advisory until 10 am.
Patchy dense fog is quite prevalent this morning. This weekend will be comfortable with highs in the low 80s.
SATURDAY FORECAST
- High Temperature: 82°
- Normal High: 79°
- Rain chance: 10% mountains
What you need to know
Rain chances increase in the early to middle part of next week. The best bet for rain is Monday-Tuesday. It's early, but another decent soaker of rain is possible. Much cooler air filters in through the second half of the week, and a stretch of gorgeous, dry fall weather moves in for next weekend.
