Rain has moved out of north Georgia and the weather looks fairly quiet and relatively warm for New Year's Eve. A few showers cannot be ruled out, but most of the time it looks dry. Weather action picks up again late Saturday into Sunday.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Lamar and Upson Counties until 9 pm.
A flood watch is in effect for all of metro Atlanta and southward until 7 pm.
Patchy dense fog early in the day. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers midday and evening. It will be in the mid 60s at midnight.
- High Temperature: 72°
- Normal High Temperature: 54°
- Chance of Rain: 60% scattered showers
It will stay very warm for this time of year through the start of the New Year. Look for highs in the low to mid 70s on Saturday, and low temperatures will be in the 60s. Scattered showers/storms are possible on Saturday, with a better chance of storms Saturday night into early Sunday as a strong cold frot approaches.
Some of the storms ahead of the strong cold front could be severe. We will pinpoint the timing of this threat in the next couple of days. It will turn sharply colder late Sunday. A few snow showers are possible in the mountains Sunday evening/night. The temperature will fall to near or below freezing in Metro Atlanta by early Monday morning. Look for sun and temps in the upper 40s on Monday. It will climb into the 50s in the midweek.
