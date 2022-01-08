Clouds will gradually increase Saturday night and it will not be as cold as the past couple of nights. Look for a low temperature near 40. Rain chances increase on Sunday, especially late in the day.
Sunday Forecast:
Cloudy or mostly cloudy throughout the day. Scattered showers are possible, but most of the time it will be dry until mid to late afternoon as rain moves in from the northwest. A thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, but severe weather is very unlikely. Best chance of rain is 4-8 pm.
- High Temperature: 61°
- Average High: 54°
- Rain Chance: 90% - especially late in the day
What You Need to Know:
Sunday will be the mildest day that we see through at least the middle of the week. It looks dry and chilly early in the week. Highs will be in the mid 40s to low 50s Monday through Wednesday with some sunshine during the day. It will be mainly clear and cold at night with lows from the mid 20s to near freezing. Rain chances stay low throughout the workweek, and the temperature may rebound to the mid 50s Thursday and Friday
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.