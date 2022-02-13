The wind will diminish Sunday night with clear skies and cold weather ahead for the start of the workweek. Low temperatures will be below freezing early Monday morning. Expect a lot of sunshine and a gradual warming trend early in the week.
Monday Forecast
Sunny and cold early with temps in the 20s to near 30 at dawn. Sunshine through the day. A lighter breeze. Highs in the mid 50s, but colder in the evening as temps fall through the 40s into the 30s.
- Forecast High: 55°
- Normal High: 58°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know:
It will be a cold start near freezing on Tuesday, but milder in the afternoon with highs near 60 under mostly sunny skies. The warm-up continues on Wednesday as it reaches the mid to upper 60s with partly sunny skies.
Showers are possible on Thursday ahead of a cold front. The best chance for rain is not until late in the day and at night. Thunderstorms and heavy rain are possible. It's early, but it looks like the best chance for stronger storms is in west and northwest Georgia. We'll continue to watch it for you this week.
Rain will likely move out early Friday and dry weather returns for the weekend. Expect highs in the 50s Friday through Sunday.
7 Day Forecast
