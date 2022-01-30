Expect a nice start to the workweek with the temperature running a bit warmer than normal Monday through Wednesday. Rain is possible on Wednesday and is likely on Thursday.
Monday Forecast:
Mostly sunny. A cold start and a milder afternoon.
- High: 59°
- Normal high: 55°
- Chance of rain/snow: 0%
What You Need to Know
The weather looks pretty quiet through the middle of the week. There may not be a huge warm-up if the wind stays mostly out of the east. Look for highs in the upper 50s to low 60s in Atlanta Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be cooler to the northeast and east, and warmer in west Georgia.
Showers are possible late Wednesday. There's a better chance of rain Thursday afternoon/night. Look for relatively warm temps on Thursday before the rain. Another chilly shot arrives on Friday. Highs will be in the 40s again.
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.