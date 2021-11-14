Expect more cold nights as we start the workweek. It will be sunny and cool during on Monday before milder weather arrives in the midweek. There is not much rain in the forecast for this week. 

Monday forecast

Sunny and nice after a cold start.

  • High temperature: 60°
  • Normal high: 65°
  • Chance of rain: 0%

It will gradually get milder with highs not far from 70 Tuesday and Wednesday under dry skies. Showers are possible on Thursday afternoon/evening as a front passes and brings cool air back for late in the workweek. 

7 Day Forecast

