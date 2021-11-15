Warmer weather is right around the corner. Tuesday will be near 70 in the afternoon, and it will likely be in the low 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.
Tuesday forecast
Lots of sunshine. A cool start and a warmer afternoon.
- High temperature: 70°
- Normal high: 64°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
It stays relatively warm through the middle of this week. Wednesday looks great with a lot of sunshine and highs in the low 70s. There will be more clouds on Thursday as a front approaches from the west. Scattered showers are possible Thursday afternoon and evening. There is a better chance of rain in northwest Georgia than from the Atlanta Metro to the south and east. Expect highs in the low 70s again on Thursday.
It turns cooler and likely stays dry from Friday through the weekend. It may not get to 60° Friday and Saturday with partly cloudy to mainly clear skies. Highs may reach the low 60s on Sunday.
7 Day Forecast
