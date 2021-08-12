We'll see isolated storms through the early evening as lows drop to the low 70s. Rain chances increase Friday afternoon and continue through the weekend.
Friday Forecast:
Hot and Humid. Scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Some of the storms could be strong/severe, with heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.
- High temperature: 91°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 40%
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
The threat of afternoon rain and storms is in the forecast this weekend, with higher rain chances next week as Fred approaches.
Tropical Update:
Tropical Depression Fred is tracking north of Cuba and is expected to strengthen to a Tropical Storm before approaching the Florida Keys early Saturday morning. The storm is expected to stay off the West Coast of Florida this weekend, before making landfall on the Florida Panhandle early Monday morning. Computer Models are coming into better agreement and it is more likely that Fred will impact North Georgia Monday and Tuesday of next week.
Changes to the storms movement, strength, and speed will determine exactly how much of an impact the storm will have on North Georgia. As of now, it looks like we could see very heavy rain (up to 4" of rain), strong gusty winds (up to 40mph winds) and severe storms including isolated tornadoes. Stay with CBS46 for continuous updates.
