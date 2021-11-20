After a sunny and cool Saturday, we'll see more clouds but slightly milder weather on Sunday. Rain arrives Sunday night.
Sunday's forecast
Some sun in the morning, mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain arrives late in the evening.
- High temperature: 61°
- Normal high: 63°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
The weekend will be dry with showers returning to metro Atlanta Sunday night into early Monday morning. The rain will clear before you head to work Monday. Behind the rain, it will be windy and cold!
We will see the coldest temperatures so far this season! Highs will only reach the low 50s Monday and Tuesday, with lows below freezing through the first half of next week.
We'll warm back into the 60s for Thanksgiving Day with partly cloudy skies. As of now, there is only a slight chance of showers Thursday and Friday.
7 Day Forecast
