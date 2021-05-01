Clouds roll in on Sunday, but it likely stays dry for most of north Georgia. There is a better chance of thunderstorms early next week. Some rain is likely at times from Monday through Wednesday.
Sunday Forecast:
Cloudy or mostly cloudy. Very low risk of a few showers. Scattered showers and t-storms are more likely late Sunday night.
- High: 79°
- Normal High: 77°
- Rain chance: 20%
What you need to know:
Scattered thunderstorms are possible Sunday night and Monday morning as it stays mild with lows in the 60s. The best chance of showers/storms on Monday is in the morning, but isolated storms cannot be ruled out in the afternoon. It will be warm and humid with highs near 80.
More of the same is ahead for Tuesday. It will stay humid with scattered t-storms during the day, and a better chance of storms at night as a cold front approaches. Look for highs near 80 again.
The best chance of rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday is early in the day. It will turn drier and less humid as the day progresses. The end of the workweek and start of next weekend looks quiet with highs in the 70s.
