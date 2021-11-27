The long holiday weekend ends with more clouds and seasonably cool temps on Sunday. Look for a warm-up in the first few days of December. 

Sunday Forecast

Mostly cloudy, but dry. 

  • High temperature: 60°
  • Normal high: 61°
  • Chance of rain: 0%
True Hourly Temps Tomorrow.png

What you need to know

The return to work and school for many in north Georgia will come with chilly weather on Monday. Look for mostly sunny skies, but temps will get stuck in the low to mid 50s after starting the day in the 30s. A warm-up begins on Tuesday and lasts through the end of the workweek. The temperature will be about 10 degrees warmer than normal by Thursday and Friday. 

Temperature Trend Tomorrow Forecast Editor.png
Next 6 Lows Fred.png

Dry weather lasts through most of the week, with a few showers possible late Friday and/or Saturday. 

Rain Chances Tomorrow Forecast Editor.png

7 Day Forecast

