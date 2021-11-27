The long holiday weekend ends with more clouds and seasonably cool temps on Sunday. Look for a warm-up in the first few days of December.
Sunday Forecast
Mostly cloudy, but dry.
- High temperature: 60°
- Normal high: 61°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
The return to work and school for many in north Georgia will come with chilly weather on Monday. Look for mostly sunny skies, but temps will get stuck in the low to mid 50s after starting the day in the 30s. A warm-up begins on Tuesday and lasts through the end of the workweek. The temperature will be about 10 degrees warmer than normal by Thursday and Friday.
Dry weather lasts through most of the week, with a few showers possible late Friday and/or Saturday.
7 Day Forecast
