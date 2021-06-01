Expect more clouds on Wednesday, but it will likely stay dry in most of north Georgia. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the low 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible later in the week.
Wednesday's summary
- High temperature: 83°
- Normal high: 85°
- Chance of rain: 20%
What you need to know
The temperature will be near normal from Thursday through the weekend. That means highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s. There will be increasing humidity, and the low temperatures will likely inch up a bit early next week.
Scattered showers/storms are possible each day, but for the most part it looks mainly dry with a blend of clouds/sun each afternoon. The best chance of a thunderstorm is on Thursday, with a lower risk Friday through the weekend.
