The threat of rain is not quite as high in the midweek, but we still may have to dodge a shower or storm from time to time, especially on Tuesday.
Tuesday Forecast
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and t-storms are possible. Humid, but not extremely hot for mid-July.
- High temperature: 84°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 50%
What you need to know
The best chance for mainly dry weather this week is between Wednesday and Thursday. While the risk of rain does not disappear, the odds of showers/storms goes down to about 30% both days. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 - about normal for this time of year.
Rain chances go back up to 40-60% Friday through the weekend. It will be very humid this weekend. The long-range outlook calls for even more rain early next week.
