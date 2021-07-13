Expect warm and humid weather this afternoon and evening with pop-up storms through sunset.
Tuesday's forecast
- High temperature: 84°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 50%
What you need to know
Welcome to summer in Atlanta! You can plan on the heat and humidity for the next seven days with daily, pop-up storms in the late afternoon and evening.
While organized severe weather is not expected, an isolated strong storm with strong winds can't be ruled out each day.
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.