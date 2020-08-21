Scattered showers will continue in metro Atlanta this morning, with scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening.
Friday's Forecast
- High temperature: 82°
- Normal high: 88°
- Rain chance: 70%
What you need to know
It'll be another day with rain and a few storms in metro Atlanta. While we'll see more rain, the threat for severe storms is low due to more clouds and cooler temperatures, which will create a more stable atmosphere.
Scattered rain will continue this weekend. Rain chances will drop to 30% on Monday and Tuesday, but increase again by Wednesday.
Tropics
Tropical Depression 13 formed Wednesday in the Atlantic Ocean. The storm will move through the northern Caribbean in the coming days. It is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane as it comes dangerously close (or makes landfall) along the Florida coast. It is then likely to move back into the Gulf of Mexico as a hurricane next week. The storm bears watching for the entire Southeastern United States.
Tropical Depression 14 is in the Southern Caribbean and is expected to strengthen as it moves towards the Yucatan Peninsula. It will make landfall in the Honduras and again near Cancun as a tropical storm. It is expected to re-intensify over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and possible head towards the Texas or Louisiana coast next week.
The result? TWO tropical storms/hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.