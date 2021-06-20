Skies will continue to clear tonight as Claudette moves through South Carolina. Although it will be dry overnight, more rain moves in Tomorrow.

Sunday Night's forecast

  • Low temperature: 72°
  • Normal Low: 69°
  • Chance of rain: 10% Early

We'll start off dry Monday morning, but rain chances will increase Monday afternoon/evening ahead of an approaching cold front. Highs will reach the low/mid 80s.

We'll see even higher rain chances Tuesday as the cold front moves through North Georgia.

We'll finally see drier weather Wednesday and Thursday.

Click here for the latest tropical weather forecast. 

