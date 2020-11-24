We'll see another round of rain over North Georgia overnight as a cold front approaches. The rain will end early Thursday morning.

TONIGHT:

Rain overnight. Cloudy and mild. Lows in the low 60s. Rain chance: 80%

More Rain Early Thursday Morning

Thanksgiving Day:

Early morning rain. The rain will end by late morning with clearing skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will be warm!

  • High temperature: 73°
  • Normal High: 60°
  • Rain chance: 40% AM
Thanksgiving Day

What you need to know

It will be remain very warm (and stay dry) with temperatures in the 70s on Friday!

Rain Chances This Weekend

Another batch of rain moves in Saturday morning, with dry conditions by Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be much wetter, with heavy rain in the evening. Rain continues through Monday morning, before FRIGID air moves in behind this system. Temperatures fall from near 60 on Sunday into the 40s on Monday and bottom out in the 20s by Tuesday morning! 

