Skies will continue to clear tonight as Claudette moves through South Carolina. Although it will be dry overnight, more rain moves in Tomorrow.
Monday forecast
- High temperature: 85°
- Normal High: 87°
- Chance of rain: 50% PM
What you need to know
We'll start off dry Monday morning, but rain chances will increase Monday afternoon/evening ahead of an approaching cold front. Highs will reach the low/mid 80s.
Scattered thunderstorms continue overnight tonight and through midday Tuesday.
We'll finally see drier weather Wednesday and Thursday.
