Scattered rain and storms will continue through the evening. We'll see more rain and storms Wednesday, before rain chances end and lower humidity moves in.
Wednesday Forecast:
Scattered rain and storms, especially Southeast of I-85. Some of the storms will be big rain producers with frequent lightning possible.
- High Temperature: 84°
- Normal High: 86°
- Chance of Rain: 60%
Once the rain moves out Late Wednesday, much nicer weather moves in! Humidity will fall late in the workweek. Low temperatures fall into the 50s and low 60s Friday and Saturday morning. Highs will be in the 80s.
