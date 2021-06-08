A stormy weather pattern continues into the weekend. Pop-up thunderstorms are likely Thursday and Friday. There is a lower chance of storms later in the 7 Day forecast.
Wednesday Forecast
Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms are possible through the day, with the greatest chance in the afternoon and evening. Warm and humid.
- High temperature: 86°
- Normal high: 86°
- Chance of rain: 60%
What you need to know
Scattered thunderstorms are likely again on Friday with highs in the low-mid 80s. A pop-up shower/storm is possible on Saturday, but the risk of rain is a bit lower than Thursday/Friday. Sunday looks mainly or all dry, and very warm.
It will be hot early next week. Highs will likely reach the low 90s early in the week. It will turn less humid by midweek.
