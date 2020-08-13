Expect more showers and storms in metro Atlanta Friday, especially between 3-9 p.m.
Friday forecast
- High temperature: 86°
- Normal Low temperature: 89°
- Rain chance: 70%
What you need to know
More showers and storms will re-develop in metro Atlanta Friday after 3 p.m. Most of us will see rain and lightning, but some storms will be capable of producing isolated flash flooding and isolated strong winds.
We'll see more showers and storms on Saturday with drier weather for Sunday.
Tropical Storm Josephine
Tropical Storm Josephine is the earliest 10th tropical storm to ever form in the Atlantic. Josephine will not have much of an impact on any land as it moves through the Atlantic Ocean. The forecast calls for the storm to weaken early next week.
