Expect more showers and storms in metro Atlanta Tuesday with highs in the low 80's.
Tuesday's Forecast
- High temperature: 82°
- Normal High: 89°
- Chance of rain: 60%
What you need to know:
Rain and storms will continue on-and-off throughout the day on Tuesday. Unlike Monday, metro Atlanta is not under a risk of severe storms Tuesday, although isolated, non-severe storms are possible in the afternoon.
There is a low risk of severe thunderstorms south of metro Atlanta in Troup, Meriwether and Heard counties this afternoon with isolated damaging winds possible.
Scattered storms are likely in metro Atlanta through Wednesday of this week. Rain chances won't completely go away, but do drop into the 20-30% range starting Thursday through the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.