Storms have been very isolated today, with most of us staying dry. Tonight, the rain chances will remain low, with only a 20% chance of rain. Enjoy the break from the rain while it lasts, higher rain chances move in later this week.
Tuesday Night forecast:
Warm and humid. Only an isolated shower/storm. Rain chances: 20%
What you need to know
Rain chances go up by the end of the work-week and into the weekend. It will be seasonably hot and very humid through Thursday afternoon. The temperature drops a bit late in the week as the rain chances increase, but it stays very humid this weekend.
Tropics Update:
Tropical Depression 11 has formed in the Central Atlantic. TD 11 is expected to become Tropical Storm Josephine early Thursday morning. The storm is expected to enter an area unfavorable for any further development this weekend. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.