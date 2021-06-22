TUESDAY FORECAST
- High temperature: 79°
- Normal High: 88°
- Chance of rain: 80% AM
What you need to know
Rain in the morning with a few showers around lunchtime. Then, dry this afternoon with slowly clearing skies. It will be a mild day with highs around 80 and tonight with clear skies, temperatures drop into the 50s and low 60s. Dry weather takes over for the remainder of the work week.
