Today is the first day of fall! It arrives at 3:20pm. A cold front moves through today and ushers in gorgeous cool weather for the next several days.
Wednesday Forecast:
Cloudy with brief showers through the morning and early afternoon. Skies clear quickly and the afternoon will be mostly sunny, breezy and comfortable.
- High Temperature: 75°
- Normal High: 82°
- Chance of Rain: 60%
What you need to know:
The coolest temperatures since Mid-May arrive tonight, with morning lows in the 40s in the mountains, around 50 across Metro!
Expect sunny days and no rain through the weekend, with cool nights and warming days back into the upper 70s Saturday and Sunday.
7 Day Forecast
