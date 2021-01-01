Scattered showers will continue in metro Atlanta today. An isolated storm is also possible after lunch through sunset.
Friday's Forecast
- High temperature: 64°
- Normal high: 52°
- Rain chance: 100%
What you need to know
Scattered rain will continue throughout the day in metro Atlanta. While most of us will see rain, an isolated storm will be possible this afternoon. Metro Atlanta is currently under a low-end risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon.
It'll stay dry Saturday morning and afternoon, but showers will return to metro Atlanta Saturday night after 6 p.m.
Dry weather will return Sunday through much of next week.
7 Day Forecast
